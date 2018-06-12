C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ) Expected to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) – Equities researchers at Capital One cut their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C&J Energy Services in a report issued on Monday, June 11th. Capital One analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. Capital One also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ FY2019 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on C&J Energy Services from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of C&J Energy Services opened at $24.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. C&J Energy Services has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.90.

In other C&J Energy Services news, insider Tim Wallace sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $37,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of C&J Energy Services by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,302,000 after buying an additional 1,413,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1,427.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,424,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,789,000 after buying an additional 1,331,537 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $32,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,296,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in C&J Energy Services by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,121,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after purchasing an additional 824,958 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

