ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Heritage Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 471.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $390,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Wilton sold 3,500 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $552,110. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HTBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The firm has a market cap of $720.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

