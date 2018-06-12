Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Position Trimmed by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,022 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 32,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $362,388.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald I. Simon acquired 3,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,025.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 193,328 shares of company stock worth $2,182,479. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT traded down $0.05, hitting $11.38, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.39. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $15.74.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

