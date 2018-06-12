ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.29 Million Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Briggs & Stratton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGG. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Briggs & Stratton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,594,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,239 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 4.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 1,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 270,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 256,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Briggs & Stratton traded up $0.07, hitting $18.84, during trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 233,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.71. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.19 million. Briggs & Stratton had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Briggs & Stratton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Briggs & Stratton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Briggs & Stratton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

