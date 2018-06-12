ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,738 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 81,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 42,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $801.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $56.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.