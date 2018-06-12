Contrasting ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Communications Systems (JCS)

Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) and ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Communications Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Communications Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of ClearOne Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Communications Systems and ClearOne Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems -15.54% -23.91% -19.89% ClearOne Communications -33.90% -3.05% -2.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Communications Systems and ClearOne Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems $82.32 million 0.45 -$11.82 million ($0.15) -27.07 ClearOne Communications $41.80 million 1.16 -$14.17 million N/A N/A

Communications Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ClearOne Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Communications Systems and ClearOne Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearOne Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Communications Systems currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.78%. ClearOne Communications has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.56%. Given Communications Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Communications Systems is more favorable than ClearOne Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Communications Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearOne Communications has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Communications Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ClearOne Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Communications Systems pays out -106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Communications Systems beats ClearOne Communications on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Communications Systems

Communications Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, security, and surveillance markets. The company's JDL Technologies segment offers IT managed services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and remote support and management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures, and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About ClearOne Communications

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

