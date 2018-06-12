Chicago Equity Partners LLC Increases Stake in CNB Financial Corp (CCNE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of CNB Financial worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $4,420,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

CCNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,494. CNB Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.77.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.33%. analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

