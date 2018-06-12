CoinFi Trading Down 33.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000421 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. CoinFi has a market cap of $4.77 million and $28,381.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00641771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00233834 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00095769 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001421 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s launch date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,547,909 tokens. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

