Comerica Bank Acquires 2,862 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of WD-40 worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $694,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven A. Brass sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $130,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,755.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel E. Pittard acquired 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.65 per share, with a total value of $70,304.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.15. 50,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,535. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.65. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $103.80 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.49 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 39.25%. WD-40’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. ValuEngine raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of WD-40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.75.

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

