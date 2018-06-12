Comerica Bank Sells 26,793 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,793 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of American Equity Investment Life worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life traded down $0.75, reaching $35.58, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 861,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,753. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.48.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $510.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald James Grensteiner sold 47,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,442,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,318.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $637,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,770 shares of company stock worth $2,936,742. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

