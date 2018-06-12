Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,812 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Darling Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 552,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,297. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.48. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.