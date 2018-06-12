Analyzing USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS: USNZY) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares USINAS SIDERURG/S and Commercial Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USINAS SIDERURG/S 2.43% 1.98% 1.17% Commercial Metals 1.15% 8.05% 3.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for USINAS SIDERURG/S and Commercial Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Metals 2 3 4 0 2.22

Commercial Metals has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Commercial Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Commercial Metals is more favorable than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USINAS SIDERURG/S and Commercial Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.36 billion 0.33 $72.98 million N/A N/A Commercial Metals $4.57 billion 0.62 $46.33 million $0.62 39.42

USINAS SIDERURG/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commercial Metals.

Dividends

USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Commercial Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Commercial Metals pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Commercial Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Commercial Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Metals has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Metals beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers. The Americas Mills segment manufactures finished long steel products, including reinforcing bars, merchant bars, light structural products, and other special sections, as well as semi-finished billets for re-rolling and forging applications. This segment sells its products to construction, service center, transportation, steel warehousing, fabrication, energy, petrochemical, and original equipment manufacturing industries. The Americas Fabrication segment offers fabricated steel products for use in the construction of commercial and non-commercial buildings, hospitals, convention centers, industrial plants, power plants, highways, bridges, arenas, stadiums, and dams. The International Mill segment manufactures rebars, merchant bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished billets; and sells fabricated rebars, fabricated meshes, assembled rebar cages, and other rebar by-products. This segment sells its products to fabricators, manufacturers, distributors, and construction companies. The International Marketing and Distribution segment processes, sells, and distributes steel products, ferrous and nonferrous metals, and other industrial products to manufacturers in the steel, nonferrous metals, metal fabrication, chemical, refractory, construction, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

