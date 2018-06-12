CommVault Systems (CVLT) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

News stories about CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CommVault Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.0274706513874 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital set a $70.00 target price on CommVault Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.10.

CVLT opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.15.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $184.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. CommVault Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Al Bunte sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $8,843,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 561,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,790,350.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $383,331.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,534 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,996 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information.

