Comparing Forescout Technologies (FSCT) and Radcom (RDCM)

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT) and Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Forescout Technologies and Radcom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forescout Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Radcom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Forescout Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Radcom has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.50%. Given Radcom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radcom is more favorable than Forescout Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Radcom shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Forescout Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of Radcom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Radcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forescout Technologies N/A N/A N/A Radcom 8.88% 5.94% 4.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forescout Technologies and Radcom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forescout Technologies $220.87 million 5.73 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.06 Radcom $37.23 million 7.58 $2.90 million $0.23 90.65

Radcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forescout Technologies. Forescout Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radcom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Radcom beats Forescout Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Radcom Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks. Its product line includes the MaveriQ, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end voice and data quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's MaveriQ solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network troubleshooting and quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer experience management, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. In addition, it offers Network Visibility, an automated network function virtualization orchestration solution for onboarding and configuration that enables traffic distribution, load balancing, and end-to-end visibility across virtual networks, as well as provides packet broker capabilities, like packet de-duplication, secure socket layer decryption, and packet slicing. Further, it provides Network Insights, which offers CSPs with full network visibility that allows them to locate and resolve any performance issues. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers, and independent representatives worldwide. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

