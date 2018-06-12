Comparing McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) & United Rentals (URI)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) and United Rentals (NYSE:URI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

McGrath RentCorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. United Rentals does not pay a dividend. McGrath RentCorp pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of United Rentals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of McGrath RentCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of United Rentals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

McGrath RentCorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Rentals has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for McGrath RentCorp and United Rentals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McGrath RentCorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Rentals 2 5 6 0 2.31

United Rentals has a consensus target price of $186.20, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given United Rentals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Rentals is more favorable than McGrath RentCorp.

Profitability

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and United Rentals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McGrath RentCorp 33.97% 11.81% 4.80% United Rentals 20.23% 39.19% 7.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McGrath RentCorp and United Rentals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McGrath RentCorp $462.03 million 3.47 $153.92 million $2.14 31.03 United Rentals $6.64 billion 2.11 $1.35 billion $10.59 15.86

United Rentals has higher revenue and earnings than McGrath RentCorp. United Rentals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McGrath RentCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Rentals beats McGrath RentCorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment rents and sells modular buildings designed for use as classrooms, temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, sales offices, construction field offices, restroom buildings, health care clinics, child care facilities, office spaces, and various other purposes; and portable storage containers. The TRS-RenTelco segment rents and sells general purpose electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, amplifiers, analyzers, signal source, and power source test equipment primarily to aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor industries. This segment also provides communications test equipment comprising network and transmission test equipment for various fiber, copper, and wireless networks to the manufacturers of communications equipment and products, electrical and communications installation contractors, field technicians, and service providers. The Adler Tanks segment rents fixed axle steel tanks for storing groundwater, wastewater, volatile organic liquids, sewage, slurry and bio sludge, oil and water mixtures, and chemicals; vacuum containers for sludge and solid materials; dewatering boxes for the separation of water contained in sludge and slurry; and roll-off and trash boxes for temporary storage and transportation of solid waste. The Enviroplex segment manufactures and sells modular and portable classrooms directly to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools. This segment serves construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. The Trench, Power, and Pump segment is involved in the rental of specialty construction products, including trench safety equipment, such as trench shields, aluminum hydraulic shoring systems, slide rails, crossing plates, construction lasers, and line testing equipment for underground work; power and HVAC equipment consisting of portable diesel generators, electrical distribution equipment, and temperature control equipment; and pumps primarily used by energy and petrochemical customers. It serves construction companies involved in infrastructure projects, municipalities, and industrial companies. The company also sells new equipment, such as aerial lifts, reach forklifts, telehandlers, compressors, and generators; contractor supplies, including construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; and parts for equipment that are owned by the company's customers, as well as provides repair and maintenance services. It sells its used equipment through its sales force, brokers, and Website, as well as at auctions and directly to manufacturers. As of January 1, 2018, the company operated 997 rental locations in the United States and Canada. United Rentals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

