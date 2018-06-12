AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) vs. York Water (YORW) Financial Survey

York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) and AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.4% of York Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of AquaVenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of York Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of AquaVenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares York Water and AquaVenture’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio York Water $48.59 million 8.24 $12.97 million $1.01 30.74 AquaVenture $121.15 million 3.45 -$25.79 million ($0.98) -16.08

York Water has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AquaVenture. AquaVenture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than York Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. AquaVenture does not pay a dividend. York Water pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares York Water and AquaVenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets York Water 26.53% 10.99% 3.91% AquaVenture -20.87% -7.37% -4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for York Water and AquaVenture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score York Water 0 1 0 0 2.00 AquaVenture 0 0 6 0 3.00

AquaVenture has a consensus target price of $21.83, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Given AquaVenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AquaVenture is more favorable than York Water.

Risk and Volatility

York Water has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AquaVenture has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

York Water beats AquaVenture on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in the fixture and furniture, electrical machinery, food product, paper, ordnance unit, textile product, air conditioning system, laundry detergent, barbell, and motorcycle industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

