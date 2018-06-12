COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, June 1st.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCOR. ValuEngine raised shares of COMSCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

COMSCORE opened at $23.48 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. COMSCORE has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.38). COMSCORE had a negative return on equity of 42.21% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $105.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. equities analysts expect that COMSCORE will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

