Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 120.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.22% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 266,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979. Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Condor Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 43.55% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

