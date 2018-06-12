Conduent Inc (CNDT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Conduent from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Conduent traded up $0.07, reaching $20.73, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,026. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of -0.74. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. research analysts expect that Conduent will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

