Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,916,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,201,589,000 after purchasing an additional 680,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,908,000 after purchasing an additional 147,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,193,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,318,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,099,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,344,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,747,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,890 shares during the period. 57.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $71.39 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

