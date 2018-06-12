Contrasting Amn Healthcare Services (AMN) and ADECCO Grp AG/ADR (AHEXY)

Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) and ADECCO Grp AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amn Healthcare Services and ADECCO Grp AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amn Healthcare Services $1.99 billion 1.38 $132.55 million $2.56 22.32 ADECCO Grp AG/ADR $26.73 billion 0.39 $890.67 million $2.63 11.58

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Amn Healthcare Services. ADECCO Grp AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amn Healthcare Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amn Healthcare Services and ADECCO Grp AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amn Healthcare Services 7.11% 24.50% 10.99% ADECCO Grp AG/ADR 3.34% 22.19% 8.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of ADECCO Grp AG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Amn Healthcare Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Amn Healthcare Services does not pay a dividend. ADECCO Grp AG/ADR pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amn Healthcare Services and ADECCO Grp AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amn Healthcare Services 0 1 8 0 2.89 ADECCO Grp AG/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Amn Healthcare Services currently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Amn Healthcare Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amn Healthcare Services is more favorable than ADECCO Grp AG/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Amn Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADECCO Grp AG/ADR has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amn Healthcare Services beats ADECCO Grp AG/ADR on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amn Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; and medical coding, case management and related health information management consulting solutions to hospitals and physician medical groups. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADECCO Grp AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial sectors under the Adecco brand. It also offers professional staffing services in the information technology, and engineering and technical business lines primarily under the brand name of Modis; finance and legal business line under the Badenoch & Clark brand name; and medical and science business line. In addition, the company provides managed service provision and recruitment process outsourcing solutions under the brand name of Pontoon; career transition under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name; and talent development services, such as leadership coaching, career development programs, assessment and feedback tools, and change management support under the Lee Hecht Harrison brand name. It operated approximately 5,100 branches in 60 countries and territories. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Opfikon, Switzerland.

