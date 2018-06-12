Contrasting ASGN (ASGN) and Amn Healthcare Services (AMN)

ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) and Amn Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of ASGN shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of ASGN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Amn Healthcare Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ASGN and Amn Healthcare Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASGN 0 1 6 0 2.86 Amn Healthcare Services 0 1 8 0 2.89

ASGN currently has a consensus target price of $79.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.28%. Amn Healthcare Services has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.49%. Given Amn Healthcare Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amn Healthcare Services is more favorable than ASGN.

Profitability

This table compares ASGN and Amn Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASGN 6.12% 17.99% 9.63% Amn Healthcare Services 7.11% 24.50% 10.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASGN and Amn Healthcare Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASGN $2.63 billion 1.61 $157.67 million $3.05 26.51 Amn Healthcare Services $1.99 billion 1.38 $132.55 million $2.56 22.32

ASGN has higher revenue and earnings than Amn Healthcare Services. Amn Healthcare Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASGN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ASGN has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amn Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASGN beats Amn Healthcare Services on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Amn Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing on a travel and local staffing basis under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services under the Merritt Hawkins, MillicanSolutions, and Kendall & Davis brands to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, the company offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent staffing; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; and medical coding, case management and related health information management consulting solutions to hospitals and physician medical groups. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

