Contrasting Horace Mann Educators (HMN) & Maiden (MHLD)

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Maiden’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horace Mann Educators $1.17 billion 1.58 $169.45 million $1.74 26.09 Maiden $2.92 billion 0.26 -$169.89 million ($2.16) -4.18

Horace Mann Educators has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Maiden pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maiden pays out -27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Maiden is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horace Mann Educators and Maiden, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horace Mann Educators 0 1 0 0 2.00 Maiden 0 4 0 0 2.00

Horace Mann Educators currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Maiden has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.28%. Given Maiden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maiden is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Horace Mann Educators shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Horace Mann Educators and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horace Mann Educators 14.77% 5.53% 0.71% Maiden -6.01% -19.36% -2.47%

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Maiden on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, and Life Insurance segments. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The Diversified Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty reinsurance, including the writing of treaties on a quota share or excess of loss basis; and facultative risks, which are marketed through third-party intermediaries and on a direct basis. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment provides small commercial business insurance, including workers' compensation, commercial package, and other property and casualty insurance products; and specialty risk and extended warranty coverage for consumer and commercial goods, as well as custom designed coverages, such as accidental damage plans and payment protection plans related to the sale of consumer and commercial goods. This segment also offers specialty program comprising package products, general liability, commercial auto liability, excess and surplus lines programs, and other specialty commercial property and casualty insurance to small and middle market companies. In addition, the company offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.