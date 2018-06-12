Contrasting ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock (IWSY) & New Relic (NEWR)

ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock (OTCMKTS: IWSY) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ImageWare Systems Inc. common stock alerts:

This table compares ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock and New Relic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock -267.65% N/A -113.37% New Relic -12.76% -20.14% -10.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of New Relic shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of New Relic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock and New Relic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Relic 0 6 8 0 2.57

ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 193.10%. New Relic has a consensus price target of $88.14, indicating a potential downside of 16.14%. Given ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock is more favorable than New Relic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock and New Relic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock $4.29 million 32.17 -$10.06 million ($0.15) -9.67 New Relic $355.06 million 16.41 -$45.32 million ($0.74) -142.04

ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Relic. New Relic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Relic has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock beats New Relic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImageWare Systems, Inc. common stock

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications. It also provides New Relic Synthetics, which simulates usage and reproduces business-critical functionality that enables its users to test their software throughout the entire development life cycle; New Relic Infrastructure that provides a view of the health and configuration changes for an enterprise's entire host ecosystem across various environments; and New Relic Insights that enables technology and business users to perform real-time analysis. In addition, the company offers New Relic Applied Intelligence platform; New Relic's alerting platform, a centralized notification system that delivers alerts from across the products that make up the New Relic Platform; and New Relic's plugins architecture, which offers a plugin architecture, including application programming interfaces and software development kits for customers and partners to embed and extend its solution into their products. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations, online and offline sales, and marketing activities. New Relic, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Inc. common stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems Inc. common stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.