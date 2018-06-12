Head to Head Review: PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and Repsol (REPYY)

Repsol (OTCMKTS: REPYY) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PBF Energy has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Repsol and PBF Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 0 4 3 0 2.43 PBF Energy 3 10 3 0 2.00

Repsol currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.91%. PBF Energy has a consensus target price of $37.89, indicating a potential downside of 21.72%. Given Repsol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than PBF Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repsol and PBF Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $46.59 billion 0.67 $2.40 billion $1.75 11.66 PBF Energy $21.79 billion 0.25 $415.51 million $1.14 42.46

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Energy. Repsol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PBF Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and PBF Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 4.87% 8.11% 4.04% PBF Energy 2.09% 4.39% 1.50%

Dividends

Repsol pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. PBF Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Repsol pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PBF Energy pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Repsol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of PBF Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of PBF Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repsol beats PBF Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, S.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; commercialization of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; and the commercialization, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company also distributes and markets asphalt products; installs, operates, and manages gas stations; provides maritime services; commercializes platform for customer management and marketing plans; constructs and operates oil refineries; refines and markets hydrocarbons; provides human resource services; distributes and supplies electricity; leases logistics assets; and develops new energy source projects, as well as produces and markets lubricants and biofuels. Further, it is involved in fuel marketing, research activities, regasification of LNG, marketing of chemical products, trading and transport, insurance and reinsurance, and financing activities. The company was formerly known as Repsol YPF, S.A. and changed its name to Repsol, S.A. in May 2012. Repsol, S.A. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.