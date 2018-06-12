Copel (ELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Copel (NYSE:ELP) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. Copel’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Zacks has also given Copel an industry rank of 89 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on ELP. Citigroup cut shares of Copel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Copel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Copel stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Copel has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Copel (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Copel had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Copel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,439,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copel by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 217,439 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copel by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,461,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,041,000 after purchasing an additional 566,339 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copel by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 683,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 220,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Copel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,266,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copel Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 18 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,025.7 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,522 kilometers of transmission lines and 195,458.5 kilometers of distribution lines.

