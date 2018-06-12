Cornerstone Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,161 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.1% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 81,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 730,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,044,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $109,292,000 after purchasing an additional 299,039 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,628 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,849,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 2,150 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $125,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. ValuEngine raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories traded down $0.21, reaching $62.92, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 4,869,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.51. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

