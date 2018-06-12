Cortland Advisers LLC Acquires 150,100 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cortland Advisers LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,100 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up about 1.1% of Cortland Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cortland Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $24,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. KHP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas F. Farrell II bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.44 per share, with a total value of $253,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy traded up $1.68, reaching $64.89, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 7,530,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,496. The firm has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.28. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.15 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Hilliard Lyons set a $76.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.