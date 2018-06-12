Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) CEO J Douglas Williams Sells 30,000 Shares

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,028,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Douglas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $1,025,700.00.

On Thursday, April 26th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00.

On Thursday, April 12th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00.

On Friday, March 16th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of Cotiviti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00.

Cotiviti traded up $0.28, reaching $39.57, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 260,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,004. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Cotiviti had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $219.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cotiviti from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cotiviti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cotiviti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cotiviti during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cotiviti by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the first quarter worth $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides analytics-driven payment accuracy and spend management solutions primarily for the healthcare sector in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. It operates through two segments, Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. The company offers prospective claims accuracy solutions that enable healthcare clients identify and address claim discrepancies immediately following claim adjudication and before a claim is paid to a healthcare provider; and retrospective claims accuracy solutions that enable health insurers identify and resolve payment inaccuracies after a claim has been paid to a healthcare provider.

