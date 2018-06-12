Financial Analysis: Cousins Properties (CUZ) and CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE: CIM) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cousins Properties 0 1 3 0 2.75

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW currently has a consensus target price of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Cousins Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cousins Properties is more favorable than CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW.

Volatility & Risk

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and Cousins Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW $1.14 billion 3.06 $524.66 million $2.34 7.96 Cousins Properties $466.18 million 8.81 $216.27 million $0.61 16.02

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cousins Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Cousins Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW 50.72% 12.98% 2.23% Cousins Properties 49.63% 8.07% 5.44%

Summary

Cousins Properties beats CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousinsproperties.com.

