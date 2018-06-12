Cousins Properties (CUZ) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $9.86

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.84, with a volume of 117598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $113.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 516,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192,244 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 271,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 63,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 831,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares during the period.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

