Covanta (CVA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Covanta (NYSE:CVA) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covanta earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the energy company an impact score of 47.299422192041 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Covanta stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 583,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,386. Covanta has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. Covanta had a net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. equities analysts expect that Covanta will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -270.27%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 241,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $36,130.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

