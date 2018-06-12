Covia (CVIA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Covia in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Covia opened at $21.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Covia has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

