Cowen Inc Class A (COWN) & Investment Technology Group (ITG) Critical Contrast

Cowen Inc Class A (NASDAQ: COWN) and Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen Inc Class A and Investment Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen Inc Class A -5.91% 4.33% 1.14% Investment Technology Group -8.17% 3.88% 1.76%

Risk & Volatility

Cowen Inc Class A has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investment Technology Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cowen Inc Class A and Investment Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen Inc Class A 0 1 2 0 2.67 Investment Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cowen Inc Class A currently has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.23%. Investment Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.42%. Given Cowen Inc Class A’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cowen Inc Class A is more favorable than Investment Technology Group.

Dividends

Investment Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cowen Inc Class A does not pay a dividend. Investment Technology Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Cowen Inc Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cowen Inc Class A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cowen Inc Class A and Investment Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen Inc Class A $658.78 million 0.68 -$60.88 million N/A N/A Investment Technology Group $483.69 million 1.50 -$39.44 million $0.30 73.23

Investment Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cowen Inc Class A.

Cowen Inc Class A Company Profile

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

Investment Technology Group Company Profile

Investment Technology Group, Inc. operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing. The company's products include POSIT, a point-in-time electronic crossing network for equity orders and price improvement opportunities; algorithms and smart order routers that offers portfolio managers and traders a way to trade orders; and single stock and portfolio trading, as well as derivatives execution and technology services focusing on sell-side clients, professional traders, and select hedge funds. It also provides Execution Management System, which offers execution and analytical tools for global list-based and single-stock trading, futures and options, and a financial services communications network; and Order Management System that combines portfolio management and compliance functionality. In addition, the company provides ITG Net, a financial communications network; RFQ-hub, a multi-asset platform for financial instruments; Single Ticket Clearing, a broker-neutral operational service; and Commission Manager, a Web-based commission management portal. Further, it offers Trading Analytics, which enables portfolio managers and traders to enhance execution performance through trading analytics and risk models; and Portfolio Analytics that assists asset managers with portfolio decision-making tasks from portfolio construction and optimization. Additionally, the company provides software development and maintenance services; and workflow technology solutions and network connectivity services for the financial community. Investment Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

