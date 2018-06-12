Critical Analysis: Nomura (NMR) versus MarketAxess (MKTX)

Nomura (NYSE: NMR) and MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nomura and MarketAxess, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 0 3 0 3.00 MarketAxess 0 6 0 0 2.00

MarketAxess has a consensus price target of $209.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.63%. Given MarketAxess’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MarketAxess is more favorable than Nomura.

Volatility and Risk

Nomura has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketAxess has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura and MarketAxess’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $13.82 billion 1.28 $1.97 billion $0.57 9.05 MarketAxess $397.47 million 20.19 $148.08 million $3.90 55.25

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than MarketAxess. Nomura is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketAxess, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nomura and MarketAxess’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 11.88% 7.62% 0.51% MarketAxess 37.61% 29.82% 27.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of MarketAxess shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of MarketAxess shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MarketAxess pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nomura pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MarketAxess pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nomura is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

MarketAxess beats Nomura on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 158 branches. The Asset Management segment is involved in the development and management of investment trusts, which offers low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment engages in the research, sale, trading, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It is also involved in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, which include various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debt, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments, such as equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-term. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company, through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. It also offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. In addition, the company, through its Trax division, offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, including trade matching, trade publication, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

