Critical Review: Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) and Celsius (CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celsius and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $36.16 million 6.95 -$8.24 million ($0.01) -493.00 Coca-Cola FEMSA $10.81 billion 1.12 -$652.00 million $3.26 17.87

Celsius has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coca-Cola FEMSA. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coca-Cola FEMSA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Celsius has a beta of -0.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Celsius and Coca-Cola FEMSA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coca-Cola FEMSA 0 4 2 0 2.33

Celsius currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.27%. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 74.28%. Given Coca-Cola FEMSA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coca-Cola FEMSA is more favorable than Celsius.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by institutional investors. 49.0% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Coca-Cola FEMSA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Coca-Cola FEMSA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius -21.87% -21.26% -13.51% Coca-Cola FEMSA -7.72% 8.99% 4.28%

Dividends

Coca-Cola FEMSA pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Celsius does not pay a dividend. Coca-Cola FEMSA pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Coca-Cola FEMSA beats Celsius on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It distributes its products under the Celsius brand name through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail segments, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers a portfolio of products, including sparkling beverages, still beverages, juices, sports, and energy drinks, as well as teas, waters, isotonics, and dairy products. It provides a portfolio of approximately 154 brands directly, as well as through retail outlets and restaurants to consumers in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Argentina. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

