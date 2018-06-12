Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and ConocoPhillips (COP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Marathon Petroleum has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ConocoPhillips has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marathon Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ConocoPhillips pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Marathon Petroleum pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ConocoPhillips pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Marathon Petroleum is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Petroleum and ConocoPhillips, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Petroleum 0 3 14 0 2.82 ConocoPhillips 0 7 15 0 2.68

Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $83.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.05%. ConocoPhillips has a consensus price target of $66.32, indicating a potential downside of 4.49%. Given Marathon Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Petroleum is more favorable than ConocoPhillips.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and ConocoPhillips’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Petroleum $75.37 billion 0.46 $3.43 billion $3.80 19.86 ConocoPhillips $32.58 billion 2.49 -$855.00 million $0.60 115.72

Marathon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than ConocoPhillips. Marathon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ConocoPhillips, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Petroleum and ConocoPhillips’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Petroleum 4.45% 10.05% 4.15% ConocoPhillips -1.64% 6.69% 2.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Marathon Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ConocoPhillips shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum beats ConocoPhillips on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

