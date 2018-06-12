Critical Review: TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) vs. Coupa Software (COUP)

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ: TTWO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Coupa Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Coupa Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock 9.68% 24.72% 9.42% Coupa Software -24.37% -19.17% -9.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock $1.79 billion 7.32 $173.53 million $1.75 65.54 Coupa Software $186.78 million 18.94 -$43.80 million ($0.76) -81.67

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock and Coupa Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock 0 4 17 0 2.81 Coupa Software 0 5 11 0 2.69

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $128.45, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $51.56, indicating a potential downside of 16.93%. Given TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Volatility & Risk

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock beats Coupa Software on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets. The company also develops brands in other genres, including the L.A. Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises. In addition, the company publishes various entertainment properties across platforms and a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports, and strategy under the Battleborn, BioShock, Borderlands, Carnival Games, Evolve, Mafia, Sid Meier's Civilization, and XCOM franchises. Further, it publishes sports simulation titles, including NBA 2K series, a basketball video game; and the WWE 2K professional wrestling series. Additionally, the company offers free-to-play mobile games, such as Dragon City and Monster Legends on iOS and Android platforms. Its products are designed for console gaming systems, such as Sony's PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4, and Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Xbox One; and personal computers comprising smartphones and tablets. The company provides its products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management. The company markets its platform to a range of enterprises in various industries, such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing, technology, and others primarily through a direct sales force worldwide. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

