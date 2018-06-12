D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys Shares of 1,850 Wyndham Worldwide (WYN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,400,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,143,000 after buying an additional 211,886 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $226,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,435,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 542,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,804,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYN stock remained flat at $$108.44 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.19. Wyndham Worldwide has a 52 week low of $95.30 and a 52 week high of $127.96.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Wyndham Worldwide had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 94.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Worldwide to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Wyndham Worldwide in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other Wyndham Worldwide news, Director George Herrera sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $34,902.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation provides hospitality services and products to individual and business customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, and Vacation Ownership. The Hotel Group segment primarily franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments, as well as provides property management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

