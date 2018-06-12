D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,460 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 88,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 58,119 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,754,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 1,434,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2,214.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,015,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,003,000 after buying an additional 1,928,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 71,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 11,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $46,883.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,459 shares in the company, valued at $571,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $56,242.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,312 shares of company stock worth $1,304,804. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts traded down $0.11, reaching $21.46, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 7,382,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,745,373. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 and Fortune 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 87 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

