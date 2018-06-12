Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,714.8% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,316,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,757 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,088.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,212,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,800 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,030,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 605,494 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 541.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 677,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 572,019 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Shares of Michaels Companies traded up $0.69, reaching $21.74, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,034. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. Michaels Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.79, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

