Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 14,200 Shares of Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Cooper Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Cooper Standard accounts for 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.30% of Cooper Standard worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cooper Standard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 853,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,507,000 after purchasing an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cooper Standard by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Standard in the fourth quarter valued at $26,031,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Standard by 292.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 143,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Standard during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,977,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cooper Standard stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $139.21. 220,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,015. Cooper Standard Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $95.33 and a 52 week high of $140.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.54. Cooper Standard had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $967.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Cooper Standard Holdings Inc will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cooper Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cooper Standard from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

In other Cooper Standard news, SVP William Pumphrey sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $1,003,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Keith Dwayne Stephenson sold 8,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $1,105,364.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,718,308.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock worth $2,192,124 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

