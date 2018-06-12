DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 210,637 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $66,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,649,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $191,904,000 after buying an additional 5,020,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $49,600,000. Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth $18,808,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 1st quarter worth $10,004,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR traded down $0.10, hitting $9.78, on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 25,015,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,549,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.38.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 billion. research analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

