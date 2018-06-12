Radius Health Inc (RDUS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Radius Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,150,913 shares in the company, valued at $177,822,894.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,110,913 shares in the company, valued at $178,866,423.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $6,093,600. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Radius Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Radius Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on Radius Health in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $58.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Radius Health traded up $2.74, hitting $29.98, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,245. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.23. Radius Health Inc has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 108.95% and a negative net margin of 706.11%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Radius Health Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

