13,017 Shares in Square, Inc. (SQ) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,019 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 20.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,347,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,906,000 after acquiring an additional 752,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Square by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,153,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,990,000 after acquiring an additional 284,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $86,426,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,398,000 after acquiring an additional 179,830 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Vetr upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.39 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Square from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Square to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of Square traded up $1.92, hitting $63.21, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 9,577,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,558,521. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -632.10 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.07 million. Square had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.90, for a total value of $18,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 468,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,959,658.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,962,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,356,715.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 910,898 shares of company stock worth $46,576,817 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

