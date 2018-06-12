SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,562,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $5,395,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 1,226,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,039. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

