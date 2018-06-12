UDR, Inc. (UDR) Stake Lowered by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in UDR were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 7.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in UDR by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 644,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 9.4% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 103,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 896.8% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 151,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 136,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,102,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR traded up $0.05, reaching $37.30, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,565,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,657. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.88 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $253.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.02 million. UDR had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $461,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 30,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,077,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,974,053.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,800. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

