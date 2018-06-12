Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VIA) Position Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VIA) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class A were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. Class A by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class A by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,870,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,289,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Viacom, Inc. Class A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Viacom, Inc. Class A by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. Class A traded up $0.35, reaching $33.30, during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 59,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,872. Viacom, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Viacom, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:VIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Viacom, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th.

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

