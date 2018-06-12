Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 421.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Appian were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 365,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 282,406 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Appian by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $388,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $523,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,835.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 780,553 shares of company stock worth $20,417,533 and have sold 105,000 shares worth $3,214,250. Corporate insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Appian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Appian traded up $1.18, reaching $34.93, on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 385,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,506. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.26. Appian Corp has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.12 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

