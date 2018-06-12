Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,468 Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 18.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple traded down $0.05, reaching $11.65, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,380. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 24.99%.

Maui Land & Pineapple Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments.

